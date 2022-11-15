Timothy Thatcher Would Love To Battle Anyone In This AEW Stable

While a lot of focus recently has been on the relationship between WWE and Pro Wrestling Noah after Shinsuke Nakamura was announced as an opponent for Great Muta on January 1, 2023, there's still the relationship between AEW and Noah as well, with Sting scheduled to team with Muta in February. And for one Timothy Thatcher, the former WWE star who is now working regularly for Noah in Japan, there are many interesting opportunities regarding that partnership, as well.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Thatcher discussed some of the potential matchups that could come from the AEW/Noah Alliance.

"Obviously AEW has many talented wrestlers there," Thatcher said. "I believe Noah has a lot as well. And I think some people would line up very well. I know recently like Masa Kitamiya has been asking for a match with Eddie Kingston and stuff like that. So those are very cool things to think about if they could happen and stuff. And I think they would be wonderful for people to see as well."

Being a part of Noah, Thatcher himself also may have the opportunity to have several dream matches, and when asked which AEW stars he could see himself tangling with, the answer was pretty easy.

"Battling anyone from that Blackpool Combat Club is kind of up my alley, isn't it?" Thatcher said. "Mr. Regal has always been very kind to me and as well. And if he picks you to be in his corner, he's amassed quite a crew over there with Claudio and Moxley and Dragon and Wheeler. So yeah, those guys are always worth a fight."