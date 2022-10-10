Tony Khan Confirms Working Relationship With International Promotion

Since their inception in 2019, AEW hasn't been remotely shy about working with other promotions. Among their partners in North America are Lucha Libre AAA and Impact Wrestling, where AEW talents Frankie Kazarian, FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo are holding the Impact X-Division, AAA World Tag Team and AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles respectively. And then there's Japan, where AEW has partnerships with New Japan Pro Wrestling, DDT, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, Emi Sakura's Gatoh Move, and possibly even All Japan-Pro Wrestling.

Evidently, however, AEW isn't done expanding its partnerships. In a video posted on Pro Wrestling NOAH's YouTube page, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan can be seen talking about AEW star Sting's upcoming appearance at Great Muta's Wrestling Bye-Bye show this February. He also provided some more news about AEW and NOAH going forward.

"AEW and NOAH working together," Khan said. "Thank you."

Khan, nor NOAH, has confirmed what else this partnership between AEW and NOAH entails, whether it will continue past Muta's final match and whether it will involve future talent trading opportunities like AEW has with both New Japan and DDT. It was recently noted by Sting that he was trying to convince fellow AEW star Darby Allin to appear at Muta's retirement match, though it's unclear if Allin will be involved.

Founded by wrestling legend Mitsuharu Misawa after he left All Japan in 2000, NOAH is currently owned by CyberFight, making it a sister promotion of DDT, TJPW, Pro Wrestling Sem, and Ganbare-Pro Wrestling. In addition to Muta, NOAH features talents such as GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya, GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Hayata, former WWE stars Hideki Suzuki, Rene Dupree, Simon Gotch, and Timothy Thatcher, Kazuyuki Fujita, Kenoh, Naomichi Marufuji, and Go Shiozaki.