CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H

2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.

"Yeah, I guess we'll just have to ..." Perry said, before catching herself. "With professional wrestling, anything could happen."

Perry says that Levesque hired her during the 2013 WWE Diva search and she learned a lot from him as well as Brian "Road Dogg" James during her time in WWE's developmental program.

"I learned so much from them of how to be a storyteller, a character, entertaining, serious," Perry said. "And I absolutely would love to work with them again. It would be a dream."

Perry says she doesn't like to put anything "in a box," and that she likes that professional wrestling is about settling issues in the ring, no matter how those issues arise.

"I love to get people to think outside of the box, use social media," Perry said. "Look at Logan Paul. We use social media to push stories, and then all we can resolve our conflict in the ring. I think we've barely even tapped on the surface of the new era of storytelling that we will be capable of doing."