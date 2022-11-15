Booker T Keeps His Thoughts On Tyrus' NWA Title Win Brief

Booker T didn't need to say much to make it known how he feels about the NWA and its current champion. On the latest edition of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer discussed with co-host Brad Gilmore the promotion and its recent controversies. "I don't know a whole lot about NWA other than I see it sporadically, and I know they've got that studio feel of wrestling like the old Crockett promotion from back in the day," Booker T admitted before asking Gilmore who the company's current champion was.

Gilmore told Booker how Tyrus won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship last weekend at the promotion's latest pay-per-view. "Okay, that tells me everything I need to know," Booker said, bursting out into laughter. Gilmore then kept Booker cackling when Booker asked him to name his favorite Tyrus match. Gilmore's response: "Whichever one was the quickest." Both men kept laughing from there.

NWA has become the butt of jokes around the pro wrestling community lately while drawing plenty of ire from others in the wake of several controversies swirling around the promotion. In recent weeks, owner Billy Corgan has angered fans by dismissing women's wrestling, gotten into a public spat with two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, and handpicked Tyrus -– who has become a divisive figure outside the ring for his right-wing commentary role on Fox News -– as the legendary brand's latest champion.

After shaking their heads at the decision to make Tyrus champion, Gilmore knocked Corgan down further by stating that he overpaid in acquiring the NWA. He revealed that the Smashing Pumpkins frontman bought the NWA for a seven-figured amount when "I know somebody personally who was offered to buy the NWA [before Corgan], and the number they were offered was $300,000."