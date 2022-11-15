Bianca Belair Talks Signing With WME And Hollywood Ambitions

Bianca Belair has been the "Raw" Women's Champion for over 225 days — the longest reigning black WWE Women's Champion in history. However, WWE is not the champion's only point of interest moving forward. Recently, major Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) began representing Belair signed to be, and in a new interview with "Metro," she discussed taking that next step with her career. "I'm super excited for it," Belair said. "I don't like to sit still at all, I like to do everything. I like to utilize all of my talents. At one point in my life, I'd have never thought of being a WWE superstar, and now I am!"

As champion, Belair recently defended the "Raw" Women's Championship successfully at Crown Jewel and is now set to enter the double cage of WarGames at Survivor Series. So even with the intrigue of Hollywood in front of her, she's not leaving WWE behind entirely any time soon. "I can't think of myself as anything other than a WWE superstar," Belair continued. "I'm still in the business. I'm just getting started. I'm still honing my craft." However, that doesn't mean she can't use the opportunities potentially available to her to get more people watching her in the ring. "I have so much more to do, but right now I'm just multitasking and go outside the wrestling bubble and bring more eyes to the product," Belair added. "That's my goal."

John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are perfect examples of WWE Superstars who were able to break out in Hollywood after exiting the squared circle. When asked about the chances of one day working together with either, she was more than excited at the prospect. "I would love to! One day, it would be a dream come true if I was in a movie with The Rock or John Cena," Belair said. "They're the ones that have the blueprint of transitioning and doing multiple things."