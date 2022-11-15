Peter Avalon Still Has High Hopes For AEW Career

AEW has a very large roster, which means not every single wrestler who has a deal with the company will see themselves receive TV time. One member of the AEW roster who has not had a televised match since March 2022 is Peter Avalon; he and Ryan Nemeth team together to represent The Wingmen in the AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Casino Tag Team Battle Royal. Although he is yet to pick up a televised win in AEW, Avalon discussed big aspirations he has for the rest of his AEW career.

"I'm Dynamite since day one and I love, I love AEW," Avalon said in an interview with Denise Salcedo on her YouTube channel. "I wanna die an AEW legend, you know what I mean? Like, I want to be in that introductory of the AEW academy, you know, the Hall of Fame whenever. So it's like, I, I want to roll with the company and I've always been loyal too ... I'm playing for a full-time contract. That's what, that's what I desire and that's what, that's what I want is a full-time contract. I like being able to, to have the freedom, absolutely — but I would l like to be full-time somewhere."

Most of Avalon's matches have come on "AEW Dark," with his most recent match airing on the November 8 edition of "Dark" — in that match, Avalon defeated Brandon Cutler, which is a throwback to their feud which took place in 2020 when both men were attempting to get their first win in AEW. Avalon has picked up 11 total wins in AEW, however, none of them have come on TV.

