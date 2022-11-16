Vince McMahon's Cringeworthy Performance At The 1987 Slammy Awards

Over the last 40 years, Vince McMahon has been one of the most enigmatic figures in the world of professional wrestling. From his takeover of the territory system, to his notorious testimony regarding steroids while wearing a neck brace, to the recent allegations of inappropriate behavior and his ensuing resignation, McMahon has been a lightning rod for controversy. Throughout those same years, he served as a prominent onscreen authority figure for the WWE, becoming beloved by a wide portion of the company's fanbase. However, one thing that almost everyone can likely agree on is the ridiculousness of his performance at the 1987 Slammy Awards.

The Slammy Awards are a concept that WWE brings out on occasion to serve as a wrestling analogue to major awards shows such as the Grammys or the Oscars. The awards are not meant to be taken completely seriously, which explains how McMahon's performance of "Stand Back" came to pass. The song was an original track off the album "Piledriver: The Wrestling Album II," and was produced by rock legend Rick Derringer during an era when the company was tying itself as closely as possible to pop and rock music. Unfortunately, it's not difficult to determine why this particular record didn't become a mainstream hit.