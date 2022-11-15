Backstage Details On Contracts Hit Row And Others Got For WWE Returns

Details on the new WWE deals for Hit Row and other returning performers have surfaced. Fightful Select reports that "several" of the talents brought back to the company to be part of the "SmackDown" brand are signed to three-year deals. Those contracts are expected to expire sometime in the summer of 2025. All members of Hit Row (Ashante Adonis, B-Fab, and Top Dolla) reportedly have similar deals.

The report also notes that returning talents had the ability to negotiate to keep their outside projects. This wasn't possible during the Vince McMahon regime. Fightful mentioned that the strict rule on talent not being able to monetize projects outside of WWE has been far more relaxed since his exit from the company. It's been said that some returning performers had representation during the negotiation process, so they were able to get different contracts.

Also mentioned was that WWE's preparation for signing returning talent varied. While the company worked on the returns of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for over a month, and Johnny Gargano's return was finalized over a few weeks, bringing back Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux came together in less than a week. Fightful hasn't gotten word if those names also received three-year contracts.

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took on the role of Chief Content Officer, he hasn't been shy about bringing in talent that had either been released by WWE or left the company after their contracts expired. Fans have witnessed the returns of Gargano, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Anderson, Gallows, Emma, and many more. The most recent name on the list of returning superstars is Mia Yim. She returned during the November 7 episode of "Raw," aligning with The O.C. in their fight against The Judgment Day.