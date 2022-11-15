Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Historic Landmark Regarding WWE Raw

WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a milestone. For the first time ever, there was an all-female photo team to staff a WWE show. The milestone happened on the November 14 edition of "WWE Raw."

"During last night's "#WWERaw" in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway & Heather McLaughlin made up the first all-female photo team to staff a #WWE show – carving their names in company history forever! Thank you for all that you do," McMahon tweeted.

Several commented on McMahon's tweet about the milestone. WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil wrote, "Amazing."

Speaking of "Raw," Monday night's episode saw United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins successfully retain his title against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in the main event. Mia Yim also had her first WWE match since returning to the company last week. Yim defeated Tamina, which also marks Yim's first-ever singles victory on the main roster, which is a real milestone for the returning WWE Superstar.

Also, during the show, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio defeated Shelton Benjamin, IYO SKY defeated Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler got a disqualification victory over Austin Theory, and Baron Corbin defeated Akira Tozawa.

"Raw" wasn't the only WWE show to recently see milestones. On the November 11 edition of "SmackDown," The Usos cleared the final hurdle on the way to breaking The New Day's record for the longest WWE tag team championship reign. So far, Jey and Jimmy have now held the "Smackdown" Tag Team Championship for 486 consecutive days and counting. The previous record was 483 days.