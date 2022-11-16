The Bella Twins React To WWE NXT Star's Tribute

The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 following their careers as both a tag team and singles wrestlers. While Brie Bella managed to win the Divas Championship once and hold it for 70 days, Nikki Bella found more success with the title. In Nikki's second reign with the Divas Championship, she turned back a number of challengers and eventually broke AJ Lee's record for the longest Divas championship reign in WWE history. Nikki still holds the record (301 days), and considering that the Divas Championship is now defunct, no one will likely ever break it.

Mandy Rose is currently the third longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion, with her reign at 386 days and counting. Rose has been sporting Nikki-esque attire (backwards hat, red and black-colored clothing) since around Halloween. This could signify her attempt at becoming the longest-reigning "NXT Women's Champion in history. "NXT" posted a gif of her entrance on Twitter and called Rose a, "FEARLESS champ!"

The Bellas quoted the tweet and used one emoji to summarize their feelings on Rose wearing similar attire to Nikki: "🤔."

Rose successfully defended her championship on last night's episode of "NXT" in a Last Woman Standing match against Alba Fyre. Rose walked away with the victory after Isla Dawn, who had not been seen on-screen since the closure of "NXT UK," made her return and knocked Fyre off a ladder through the announce table. Rose has also defeated challengers such as Roxanne Perez, Dakota Kai, and Zoey Stark during her reign.