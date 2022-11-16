Former WWE Official Critical Of Triple H's Build To Survivor Series

Survivor Series is right around the corner, and with WWE having added WarGames to one of its Big Four, there is a lot of excitement heading into the show. However, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas has questioned the lack of announced matches at this stage in his latest "Reffin Rant" by pointing out that "usually by now, we have at least a couple of the main matches announced."

"I get taking your time at telling stories going into a pay-per-view, but sometimes you can take too long before you announce matches," Korderas said. "We are about a week and a half away from one of the Big Four PPVs ... right now we have three official matches as of right now announced."

At the moment, it is confirmed that AJ Styles will face Finn Balor in singles action, while Shotzi Blackheart is going to challenge Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. In addition, we have the women's WarGames match with Damage CTRL being joined by Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley to face Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and a mystery partner.

The men's match has been teased quite heavily, and Korderas admitted "we can speculate" on what is going to happen with that. It is expected The Bloodline will be facing The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and a mystery partner, but that has not yet been made certain, which is the crux of Korderas' issues.

"Usually, those matches are set so you can plug them and put them out there and get people invested instead of waiting until the last go-home show before the PPV to solidify what's going to be on the PPV," he said. "I just think it's taking too long."

