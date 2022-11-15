WWE Releases Official Rules For First Main Roster WarGames Matches

The much-anticipated Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event is rapidly approaching, and as the card takes shape, WWE has released the official rules for the WarGames matches for fans to familiarize themselves with the match's structure in advance.

As expected, the rules explain that two teams will be held in separate cages, with one member of each squad starting the match. Once an initial five minutes have passed, a member of the group that has earned the advantage in WarGames will enter the cage. Every three minutes, members from each team then alternate their entries into the bout. This continues until all participants from both teams have entered the double cage, and WarGames officially begins. From there, the only way for your team to be victorious is by pinfall or submission.

This year's event is unique considering that the emphasis of Survivor Series was previously on the separate "Raw" and "SmackDown" brands battling for supremacy — with "NXT" added into the mix for the 2019 show — whether that be in traditional five-on-five elimination tag team matches or champion vs. champion bouts. As for WarGames, the former WCW concept was resurrected by the company in 2017 for "NXT" TakeOver events before the announcement that it'd be brought to WWE's main stage later this month for their annual Thanksgiving season event.

The show will feature two WarGames matches; though it hasn't been made official yet, the men's side of things looks to be Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and an unnamed partner as of now. The women's side of things got a little clearer following last night's "Raw," as it appears Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a mystery ally are taking on Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.