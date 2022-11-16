Anthony Ogogo Critiques His AEW Match Against Cody Rhodes

Anthony Ogogo's feud against Cody Rhodes in AEW was supposed to be the Olympic boxer's star-making turn, but it ended up having the opposite effect as fans did not get on board with the story. Their eventual match at AEW's Double Or Nothing in 2021 wasn't well received either, and when talking to "Cultaholic Wrestling," about it, the former boxer admitted that "sometimes silence speaks a thousand words."

"I don't want to get in trouble, so I don't want to talk too much on this," Ogogo said to Cultaholic Wrestling's "Desert Island Graps" show. "I asked for the anthems, they said no ... I asked for people dressed up as Beefeaters, I didn't get it." According to Ogogo, not only were his aesthetic requests denied but six minutes were cut from the match, which Ogogo describes as "40%" of the match. Rhodes and Ogogo found that not only was time cut from their match but also an entire video package.

"We filmed a really cool Rocky montage ... the promo package before the match, you think of Austin vs. The Rock, by the time the bell goes you're frothing at the mouth," Ogogo said. "We filmed something really cool for that but we had to cut that because of time." These issues are a huge deal in professional wrestling, no matter what company it is, and AEW wanted to address those timing issues after this situation happened.

Ogogo said the issues led to a backstage meeting about wrestlers sticking to their allotted times.