Top Dolla Describes Hit Row's Hastily Put Together WWE Return

When Paul "Triple H" Levesque was named WWE's Chief Content Office he wasted little time bringing back familiar faces the company had released. Hit Row was among the first. The group was surprisingly let go early into their main roster run on "SmackDown," and one member of the group, Top Dolla, admitted on "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin" that he didn't expect to ever be back.

"I was sitting there like, 'Well, I still want to wrestle,' and honestly I didn't expect that," he said. "I always wanted to wrestle in WWE, and even though I did wrestle on the indies before I got to WWE, that was just me practicing getting reps because I knew once I got a tryout I was going to be in WWE."

Top Dolla achieved plenty in his life away from wrestling, whether that be in American football, music, or television. Because of that, he admitted to questioning whether he wanted to wrestle anymore after his release. However, the buzz of the crowd is something that he's clearly drawn to.

"I would rather wrestle in front of a crowd of 500 people than when I played football in front of 100,000," he said. "There's no comparison. I felt like, 'You know what, I'm gonna start wrestling again. I'm gonna get back into it and do my thing.'"

Top Dolla recalled watching Dakota Kai make her return to the company at SummerSlam earlier this year, which he thought was "so cool," and it was just over a week later that he got the call himself.

"Low and behold right when I was like, 'There's life after WWE,' WWE called me right back. I was like, 'Just as I think I'm down they pull me right back in.'"