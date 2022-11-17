Rhea Ripley Wants These Two WWE Factions To Throw Down In WarGames

For the first time ever, two WarGames matches will take place on a WWE main roster show, with both a men's and a women's WarGames match set to go down at Survivor Series on November 26.

In anticipation of the special event, Rhea Ripley expressed her hope for two WWE factions to meet inside the grueling match structure some day. "Having a WarGames match where it was The O.C. against The Judgement Day, and I could be a part of it, I'm all in for that," she told Wes Styles of Rock 96.7.

In recent weeks, The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) has battled a "Rhea Problem," with Ripley attacking all three members of the stable on separate occasions. Recently, though, the trio found a solution to the problem and has evened the odds against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominick Mysterio, and Ripley). Former WWE star Mia Yim returned on the November 7 episode of "Raw," unleashing a fury of kendo stick shots to Ripley.

Now, Ripley wants war. "WarGames is one of my favorite pay-per-views," she said. "It's like no other, and I know what it's like being a part of them. I think that they're extremely fun, extremely dangerous [too], but the time of my life."

"The Nightmare" previously competed in two WarGames matches during her time in "NXT," first in 2019 and again the following year. Ripley will return to the structure for the 2022 women's WarGames match, teaming with Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross. Meanwhile, her ally Balor will compete against Styles in a singles match at the event.

