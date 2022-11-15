AJ Styles Issues Challenge For WWE Survivor Series

After months of on-and-off conflict, A.J. Styles issued a challenge for WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames. On the November 14 episode of "Raw," Styles challenged Finn Balor to a one-on-one match at the event. Balor agreed and the match was later made official.

The feud between Balor and Styles stretches back to June, and Styles' rivalry with Edge. Styles and Edge clashed at WrestleMania where Edge picked up the win with assistance from Damian Priest, forming The Judgment Day. Styles and Edge met again at WrestleMania: Backlash where Edge once again came out on top. In their second clash, however, Edge had assistance from Rhea Ripley.

Styles evened the odds by recruiting Balor and Liv Morgan. Styles, Balor, and Morgan went on to face The Judgment Day in a losing effort at the Hell in a Cell event. The Monday after Hell in a Cell on "Raw," Balor shockingly joined The Judgment Day and helped Ripley and Priest in ousting Edge from the faction.

Following Balor's turn, Styles remained clear of The Judgment Day until October. Balor invited Styles to join the group on the October 10 "Raw," but Styles ultimately revealed a returning Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reforming The O.C. to assist him against The Judgment Day.

The following week on the October 17 "Raw," Styles fought Dominik Mysterio, who joined The Judgment Day after turning on his father Rey Mysterio at the Clash at the Castle event. Styles ultimately lost the match after interference by The Judgment Day.

Styles and the newly reformed O.C. faced the Judgement Day at Crown Jewel but ultimately came up short after interference from Ripley.