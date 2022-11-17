Matt Cardona Explains What NWA Needs To Do So It Can Grow

Billy Corgan and the NWA have been no stranger to making headlines lately, from the controversy with Nick Aldis to making Fox News correspondent Tyrus the company's Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Matt Cardona made it clear he has no interest in the political aspects of the company, but shared something he believes would help take them up to the next level.

"I love NWA. I love it," Cardona said. "The one thing I don't like is that we're taping these shows. ... I want 'Powerrr' to be live every week, or at least taped every week, you know what I'm saying? I don't want to do a show in August and then I gotta tweet about it in October, like 'Well, what did I do this week on the show?' ... Eventually, they'll get there. I know they will." The company announced at their recent Hard Times 3 pay-per-view that they will be holding a live television taping in January. If Cardona gets his way, that may become more common for the NWA moving forward.

Rumors have swirled in recent days that Cardona, along with his wife Chelsea Green, may be headed back to WWE. While it's been reported that the company has interest, it seems more likely that Green may return while Cardona continues his NWA and independent bookings. Cardona recently revealed (h/t WrestlingNewsCo) that he's made more money this year than in any of the years he spent working for WWE. Additionally, Corgan has hinted that a singles matchup between Cardona and Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship is scheduled for the near future.