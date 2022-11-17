Bobby Fish Comments On Result Of First Boxing Match

Impact Wrestling's Bobby Fish stepped away from the squared circle to compete in a boxing ring for the first time on November 13 in Dubai. It was a successful professional debut for Fish, as he overcame Boateng Prempeh via knockout in the second round of their four scheduled rounds. Reacting to his triumph in the Middle East, the former "NXT" Tag Team Champion revealed his delight and disclosed his potential future plans on "The Undisputed Podcast."

"I couldn't have asked for a better outcome as I sit here today," Fish said. "I did feel like, when the fight ended, I was just kind of getting comfortable. So I guess that leaves me with still a little bit of a scratch to itch ... There is a second fight to be had with Global Titans. Preliminarily, we're talking maybe sometime in February, but we don't know who it is against, what exactly it's going to be. Fingers are certainly crossed for it to be kickboxing or MMA. I think kickboxing is the one that makes the most sense."

Fish, who has a background in amateur kickboxing, recently left Tony Khan's AEW following the expiration of his contract. Fish first linked up with AEW after a four-year tenure with WWE. The former ROH and MLW star signed with Impact Wrestling in September and made his debut at the Victory Road pay-per-view, where he took out Raj Singh and Shera. Fish later failed to capture the Impact World Championship from Josh Alexander on the October 13 episode of "Impact!"

