Ken Shamrock Ate Actual Dog Food For WWE Angle

Many fans will recall that Ken Shamrock entered into WWE back in 1997 as the referee for the famous Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin I Quit match at WrestleMania 13, a role that would lead to Shamrock being a key antagonist for the reformed Hart Foundation throughout the year. What many may not remember is that Shamrock would spend the summer feuding with Hart Foundation member British Bulldog, in a feud that would feature a common element; dog food.

So naturally, while appearing on The Ten Count podcast recently, Shamrock was asked by host Steve Fall if he actually did eat dog food during his feud with Bulldog. And Shamrock didn't beat around the bush with the answer. "Yeah," Shamrock said. "I gained weight."

Ultimately, there were two occasions where Shamrock was shoved into dog food by Bulldog, first on the July 28 episode of "WWE Raw", after Bulldog attacked Shamrock following an arm wrestling match, and again during their match at SummerSlam nearly a week later, ironically in a match where if Bulldog lost, he would have to eat dog food. The second shove into the dog food caused Shamrock to snap, and he would ultimately lose to Bulldog via DQ after whacking Bulldog with a can of dog food, followed by him choking the Hart Foundation member out. The feud between Shamrock and Bulldog was ultimately not the last feud in WWE history to involve dog food. The most recent would come in 2020, when Roman Reigns and the Usos defeated King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Roode in Loser Eats Dog Food match on "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Ten Count and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription