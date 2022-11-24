The Biggest Highlights Of Hulk Hogan And The Undertaker's WWE Feud

When putting together a Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, it stands to reason that a handful of names would pop up in most peoples' lists. The Rock, John Cena, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and the like are shoo-ins for such discussions, as are Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. After all, The Hulkster and The Deadman are two of the biggest names to ever step foot in the squared circle, engaging in classic rivalries and keeping their championship cases well-stocked. What some tend to forget is that these two larger-than-life superstars did indeed clash between the ropes from time to time.

Hogan and 'Taker's feud dates back to the early 1990s and continued sporadically until the early 2000s. Over the course of their on-and-off program, these wrestling titans would trade victories and championships as they sought to either reach or remain at the top of the card. Along the way, the personal animosity between them would even brew behind the curtain, making their oft-forgotten rivalry a real-world affair as well. If the Hogan-Taker saga is one that you've never heard of that's caught your attention, but you don't have the means or desire to go back and check it out in full, fret not. We've got you covered.

For all you Hulkamaniacs and creatures of the night, here are the highlights of Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker's feud — one that transcended on-air storylines and promotional boundaries alike.