WWE SmackDown Preview (11/18): World Cup Continues, Shotzi Vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE is headed to Hartford, Connecticut, tonight to host "WWE SmackDown" at the XL Center – a venue that has played host to classic WWE events such as Survivor Series 1990, No Way Out 2000, and WrestleMania XI — as the road to Survivor Series WarGames continues.

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar on Sunday, "SmackDown's" own version of the World Cup will continue tonight after getting underway last week in Indianapolis. Mustafa Ali will battle Ricochet in a first-round match, with the winner advancing to face Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma in the semifinals. Additionally, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn faces Butch of The Brawling Brutes, with the winner taking on Braun Strowman in the next round. The clash between Zayn and Butch takes place just days after the Brutes, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre brawled with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa at the end of last week's "SmackDown," all of whom are advertised to appear tonight. The two teams are expected to collide in the first-ever men's WarGames match on the main roster at Survivor Series on November 26.

Elsewhere, Shotzi, who emerged as the latest challenger for "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey last week by winning a Six-Pack Challenge, will go one-on-one with Rousey's close associate Shayna Baszler. Last week, Shotzi was celebrating her triumph backstage with Emma when she was approached by Baszler. After a verbal exchange, Baszler advised Shotzi to say everything she had to say about "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" to her face; Rousey entered the picture standing behind Shotzi, and when Shotzi turned around, Baszler choked her out with the Kirifuda Clutch.