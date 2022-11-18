Backstage News On If MLW Is Interested In Teddy Hart

Teddy Hart originally joined Major League Wrestling (MLW) in 2004 and returned to the promotion in 2017, competing there until he was released two years later. No reason was given for Hart's release at the time, and wrestling fans shouldn't get their hopes up about seeing the former WWE Superstar in MLW again anytime soon.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hart was reportedly interested in returning to Court Bauer's promotion recently. However, MLW officials have zero interest in re-hiring the controversial wrestler as of this writing. It is believed that the upcoming Peacock documentary about Hart's life and career, "Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats," will paint him in a negative light, and no company will want to touch him after it comes out.

Hart's troubles and controversies have been well-documented throughout the years. Per Rolling Stone, he's burned bridges with every wrestling company he's been part of, while his non-wrestling troubles have included arrests and accusations of sexual assault being made against him. The upcoming Peacock documentary will delve into his troubled history and cover his relationship with Samantha Fiddler, who has been missing since November 2016.

Hart is a third-generation wrestler and the grandson of the legendary Stu Hart, the son of B.J. Annis and Georgia Hart, and the nephew of wrestling legends Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Davey Boy Smith, and Jim Neidhart. At one point, he was the youngest wrestler signed to WWE, and he's also competed for promotions such as Ring of Honor, AAA, and Wrestling Society X.