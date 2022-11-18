Tony Khan On If He's Happy He Brought CM Punk To AEW

In August 2021, CM Punk made his return to the professional wrestling world after a more than seven-year absence — with numerous fans and wrestlers alike ecstatic to see the return of the former WWE Champion. Fast forward to All Out 2022, a year after he made his in-ring return at All Out 2021, and Punk was reportedly involved in a backstage brawl due to his comments during the All Out media scrum that led to multiple suspensions. The brawl involved him, Ace Steel, who has been released since the altercation, and The Elite, who will be making their return to an AEW ring on November 19 at Full Gear against the Death Triangle. While there has been plenty of good about Punk's return to the ring, his entire AEW run may be tainted due to the past couple of months.

While on "Busted Open Radio," AEW CEO Tony Khan discussed his feelings on bringing Punk to AEW following all the drama that has occurred recently. "I only have positive experiences in pro wrestling in terms of the shows, and the matches, and the things we did with CM Punk," Khan said. "I have nothing else to say but the positive stuff about the matches and shows we did. I don't want to comment on anything beyond that."

Since his return in August 2021, Punk set records in merchandise sales with Pro Wrestling Tees, along with having success onscreen. Punk has won the AEW World Championship on two separate occasions — with his second title win coming right on the same night as the eventual brawl that would lead to him having to vacate the belt. Punk's first AEW world title win came at Double or Nothing 2022, defeating "Hangman" Adam Page in the main event of the show. Punk remains undefeated on AEW pay-per-views, and if he never comes back, that impressive record may hold permanently.