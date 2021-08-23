Earlier today, Pro Wrestling Tees announced that CM Punk’s first AEW shirt design had set the all time record for t-shirts sold in 24 hours, breaking the previous record set by Brodie Lee’s tribute shirt in December of 2020. It would not be the last record Punk would break.

In another tweet from Pro Wrestling Tees, the t-shirt company announced that Punk’s first shirt is officially the highest selling design in the history of the store. Punk’s shirt did so in less than 72 hours, breaking the record held over the past seven years in doing so.

“In less than 72 hrs, CM Punk has the highest selling design ever on Pro Wrestling Tees,” Pro Wrestling Tees tweeted. “This record was previously held by the Bone Soldier Bullet Club shirt for the last 7 years.”

This is just the latest milestone since Punk debuted for AEW at AEW Rampage: The First Dance this past Friday in the United Center. Demand has been so high for Punk’s shirt, both a plain white and ringer version, that lines stretched across the United Center following Punk’s debut Friday and the websites for both Pro Wrestling Tees and ShopAEW both crashed for a time.

Punk’s next AEW appearance will be his first ever appearance on AEW Dynamite, this Wednesday night from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

You can see Pro Wrestling Tee’s tweet below.