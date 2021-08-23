It’s been three days and the wrestling world is still buzzing over CM Punk’s return to pro wrestling as a member of AEW. And according to Pro Wrestling Tees, t-shirt sales show that Punk’s wrestling return is no small deal.

Since Punk’s return, both Pro Wrestling Tee’s and ShopAEW have experienced difficulty in traffic due to the demand for Punk’s shirt. Even with the problems, Punk would go on to set the all time record for shirts sold in 24 hours, as revealed by Pro Wrestling Tee’s on Sunday morning.

“Best…in…the…world,” Pro Wrestling Tees tweeted, while tagging both Punk and AEW.

Punk’s shirt breaks the previous Pro Wrestling Tees 24 hour record held by the late Brodie Lee. Lee’s special tribute shirt, which saw all proceeds donated to his family, set the record on December 31, 2020, breaking the record set by Sting’s shirt set earlier that month.

A month later, Punk donated all the proceeds from his Pro Wrestling Tees sales to Lee’s family as well, being joined by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

You can read Pro Wrestling Tee’s tweet below.