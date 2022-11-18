Britt Baker Has Unique Backstage AEW Role

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has certainly made her mark in AEW since becoming "All Elite" in 2019. Often touted as one of "the pillars" of the company, Baker had a memorable reign with the AEW Women's World Championship and still remains a major player in the women's division, even without the belt around her waist. Outside of her in-ring legacy though, Baker still puts that D.M.D. in her name — Doctor of Medicine In Dentistry — to use after earning her certification at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.

Though she spends most of her "off" days from wrestling as a full-time dentist in Florida, the two worlds have intertwined on a few occasions. In a recent interview with "Muscle & Fitness," Baker revealed a secondary role she fulfills in AEW, in addition to what she does inside the squared circle. "Anytime there's like a medical, tooth, or mouth-related injury, the doctors actually call me to the medical room," Baker said. "The team doctors have me go look at the teeth."

Baker then joked that she might need to re-negotiate her deal with the company, as she essentially serves as "the on-call dentist" now. Prior to her initial signing with AEW, Baker made sure she could continue her work as a dentist while taking on the new opportunity. AEW President Tony Khan fully encouraged the future champion to carry on with her dental practice, even accommodating particular flights so she makes it home in time to resume her office work.

Baker has experienced some criticism in the past from fans as she juggles both careers but feels confident in her commitment to both of them; she's found a solid balance and schedule to maintain each.