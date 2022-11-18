WWE SummerSlam Could Return To City For First Time In 30 Years

The summer of 2023 may be a ways off here in the chilly doldrums of November, but WWE is already thinking about where they'll be holding SummerSlam next August. And it appears WWE may be thinking about an area in the Great Lakes, where there was once intense malice in a certain palace. Fightful Select is reporting that Detroit, Michigan is currently the leader in the clubhouse to host SummerSlam next summer. While they were quick to point out that nothing was finalized on the matter and that, like everything in wrestling, things can change, sources noted to Fightful that WWE has been looking at Detroit as a potential SummerSlam location for the last few months.

Should Detroit emerge as the city of choice for WWE, it'll be the first SummerSlam to take place there since 1993, when fans flocked to the Palace at Auburn Hills to watch Lex Luger defeat Yokozuna by countout, in a main event that ultimately led to Bret Hart, and not Luger, winning the WWE Championship from Yokozuna at WrestleMania 10. The most famous wrestling event to take place in Detroit was WrestleMania 3 in the Pontiac Silverdome, where Hulk Hogan slammed Andre the Giant in front of a sold out crowd.

Fightful was unable to confirm which arena in Detroit was being considered for SummerSlam. The city's three major venues include the Detroit Lions' Ford Field, which hosted WrestleMania 23 in 2007, the Detroit Tigers' Comercia Park, and Little Caesars Arena, which hosts both the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings. It should be noted that SummerSlam has been held in stadiums the last two years, and with the Tigers' season likely to be in full effect in the summer, Ford Field would likely be the venue of choice.