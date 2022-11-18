Fifth Man Joins Drew McIntyre & Brawling Brutes' WarGames Team On WWE SmackDown

It appears the reports of an injury keeping Kevin Owens out of Survivor Series were untrue. Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer reported that Owens has not been "moving very well" after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee at a WWE live event last weekend, casting doubt over Owens' immediate in-ring future.

On the 11/18 "WWE SmackDown," Owens not only revealed himself as the fifth member of Team Brawling Brutes at Survivor Series, but he also went toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns, nailing "The Tribal Chief" with a stunner during the closing stages of the show. It was later confirmed that Survivor Series will be headlined by a WarGames match pitting The Bloodline against The Brawling Brutes, Owens & McIntyre.

Owens made his comeback after Butch defeated Sami Zayn in a "SmackDown" World Cup match, following which a brawl ensued between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes. Just as the numbers game caught up to the babyfaces, Owens' music hit, much to the delight of fans at XL Center in Hartford, CT. The show went off the air with Brawling Brutes, Owens & McIntyre celebrating in the ring.

Fans on social media were particularly excited about Owens and Zayn coming face-to-face until Holland pulled Zayn out of the ring. It has long been believed that Owens will play a role in the culmination of the ongoing "Honorary Uce" storyline.

On a related note, WWE has announced The Usos vs. Sheamus & McIntyre in a WarGames Advantage Match for next week's show, which would be the go-home episode of "WWE SmackDown" before the Survivor Series premium live event on November 26.