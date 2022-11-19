MJF Explains Why He Hates The Word Promo

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is widely considered one of the best talkers in professional wrestling. In a recent interview with "Vulture," MJF addressed one of his most notorious segments this year and revealed that he strongly dislikes the word "promo."

"I think sometimes people just have sympathy for the devil," Friedman said while discussing the "AEW Dynamite" promo from September that saw him take on his new "devil" moniker. "Every time, as a talent, you walk through the curtain, your only goal should be to steal the show. Your only goal should be to be the No. 1 thing people are talking about. There have been times in my career where I have taken it as a legitimate personal slight when people look at our show and the first thing they don't mention is me. It is your job as a performer to make everyone who's worried about the bulls*** focus on you and only you."

MJF continued: "By the way, I hate that word 'promo.' I prefer 'oratory exhibition.' The amount of classic oratory exhibitions that I have, I take great pride in that." Friedman also shared that he doesn't prepare his "oratory exhibitions" ahead of time, instead preferring to "[shoot] from the hip," for a more authentic feeling.

MJF takes on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event of Saturday night's Full Gear pay-per-view. The charismatic wrestling star is also set to make his Hollywood debut in the upcoming film, "The Iron Claw," which is based on the real-life story of the Von Erich family.