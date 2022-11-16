MJF Addresses 'Shadow' Cast On AEW Title Following All Out Controversy

While things in All Elite Wrestling finally seems to be calming down after a hectic couple of months, there's no denying that the backstage altercation following All Out created plenty of chaos within the AEW World Title scene; the AEW World Championship was vacated days after. Ahead of his title match at Full Gear this weekend against Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman shared some thoughts via Twitter about the upcoming bout and what a victory by him would mean for the company going forward.

"There's been a shadow casted over AEW by a bunch of f***ing bull****," Friedman tweeted. "We are closer [than] ever to stepping out of the darkness and into the light. We have the roster. We have the platform. Now all we need is stability, change, and leadership. We need the Devil. I'm ready."

MJF also spoke with the "New York Post" ahead of the PPV and elaborated on his feelings concerning AEW's title picture. "I think what I bring is not just an absurd amount of awareness in platforms that we have not touched yet, what I also bring is stability," Friedman said. "Let's face it, this world title, it's crowned the greatest pro wrestlers in the world and the sport today, but it's also been jumbled a little bit recently. I feel now more than ever what AEW wrestling fans crave is stability. I am that. I've been that since Day 1."

While Friedman certainly seems confident about his chances this weekend – and the oddsmakers seem to agree – it remains to be seen if he can end Moxley's reign on Saturday night. Full Gear begins at 8:00 p.m. EST, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey — not far from MJF's home turf of Long Island, New York.