MJF Still Favored To Beat Jon Moxley And More AEW Full Gear Betting Odds

As for the rest of Full Gear, most of the other matches feature comfortable favorites, with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Saraya both favored by -700, the same odds MJF is favored at, to defeat Luchasaurus in a steel cage, and Dr. Britt Baker DMD in Saraya's first match back in 5 years. Darby Allin and Sting also look poised to continue their hot streak on PPV, serving as strong favorites against Jay Lethal and "Double J" himself, Jeff Jarrett.

There are also two lopsided matches according to the odds, with both The Acclaimed and Jade Cargill being signaled as overwhelming favorites to defend their AEW World Tag Team and AEW TBS Titles respectively over Swerve in Our Glory in Nyla Rose. Closer odds are the ROH World Championship match. While Chris Jericho is a heavy favorite over Sammy Guevara in the four way match, his odds are less impressive against Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson, the latter whom is only a +235 underdog.

And then there's the AEW Interim Women's World Championship match between Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter. While not quite a pick 'em, the odds are very close between the two, with Storm serving as the slightest of favorites at -110, thirty points ahead of Hayter's odds at -140. Alongside MJF vs. Moxley, it's the closest oddmakers have come to suggesting a title change on Saturday Night's show.