MJF Still Favored To Beat Jon Moxley And More AEW Full Gear Betting Odds
Only four days remain until AEW Full Gear kicks off in Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center, and the focus still largely remains on the AEW World Title match between champion Jon Moxley and challenger MJF. Will MJF finally win the big one? Will he have to cheat to do so? Will Moxley continue his red hot year? Like fans, gamblers are asking the same questions, and the updated odds at BetOnline seem to have the answers, as well as answers for all the other matches announced for Full Gear as well.
AEW World Championship Match
MJF -700 (1/7)
Jon Moxley (c) +400 (4/1)
AEW Interim Women's Championship Match
Toni Storm (c) -130 (5/7)
Jamie Hayter -110 (1/1)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Acclaimed (c) -2000 (1/20)
Swerve in our Glory +700 (7/1)
ROH World Championship Match
Chris Jericho (c) -240 (5/12)
Bryan Danielson +235 (47/20)
Claudio Castagnoli +500 (5/1)
Sammy Guevara +1000 (10/1)
TBS Championship Match
Jade Cargill (c) -2000 (1/20)
Nyla Rose +700 (7/1)
Steel Cage Match
Jack Perry -700 (1/7)
Luchasaurus +400 (4/1)
Singles Match
Saraya -700 (1/7)
Britt Baker +400 (4/1)
Tag Team Match
Darby Allin & Sting -500 (1/5)
Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett +300 (3/1)
Those who recall that MJF was a decent favorite over Moxley when the odds for the match were released a few weeks ago will notice now that his odds have only improved. Indeed, MJF can be classified as a strong favorite to dethrone Moxly at Full Gear and become the sixth AEW World Champion in history. Whether he will pull it out fair and square or not, however, remains a mystery.
Toni Storm Is A Slight Favorite To Defeat Jamie Hayter
As for the rest of Full Gear, most of the other matches feature comfortable favorites, with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Saraya both favored by -700, the same odds MJF is favored at, to defeat Luchasaurus in a steel cage, and Dr. Britt Baker DMD in Saraya's first match back in 5 years. Darby Allin and Sting also look poised to continue their hot streak on PPV, serving as strong favorites against Jay Lethal and "Double J" himself, Jeff Jarrett.
There are also two lopsided matches according to the odds, with both The Acclaimed and Jade Cargill being signaled as overwhelming favorites to defend their AEW World Tag Team and AEW TBS Titles respectively over Swerve in Our Glory in Nyla Rose. Closer odds are the ROH World Championship match. While Chris Jericho is a heavy favorite over Sammy Guevara in the four way match, his odds are less impressive against Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson, the latter whom is only a +235 underdog.
And then there's the AEW Interim Women's World Championship match between Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter. While not quite a pick 'em, the odds are very close between the two, with Storm serving as the slightest of favorites at -110, thirty points ahead of Hayter's odds at -140. Alongside MJF vs. Moxley, it's the closest oddmakers have come to suggesting a title change on Saturday Night's show.