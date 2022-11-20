Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'

Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Luke had plenty to say about "SmackDown" star Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, whom he met at an independent show a while back.

"One hell of a worker," Luke said of Butch, who has formed an alliance with Sheamus and Ridge Holland, who together make up the Brawling Brutes. "He's one hell of a hand. He's only about 190-200 pounds, but one hell of a worker."

Upon his call-up from "NXT," Dunne's name was changed to Butch, which initially gave him anxiety because he didn't think the change would be warmly received. With Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, the name remained, although fans have been given glimpses into his previous iteration in the form of his old wrestling gear. As for the name itself, Luke spoke on behalf of himself and his former tag partner when declaring that it's quite all right. Moreover, he's thrilled to see Butch thriving.

"That's fine with us," Luke said. "When we came to North America, we were already a proven team. I like to see talent coming up and getting a break, it's good to see. I thought that he would stay in 'NXT' because of his size, but they've brought him up into a great situation. Two big guys and a little guy who wants to get his nose into everything."



