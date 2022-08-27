Butch Back In His Old Pete Dunne Gear

Since Triple H assumed all responsibilities related to WWE's creative, the WWE Universe has seen a number of Superstars make their return. Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and Karrion Kross have all made an impact in recent weeks on "Raw" and "Smackdown." But it doesn't look like the returns are stopping there. Thanks to some spoilers from the blue brand, we have learned that another comeback is on the horizon. Although, the performer didn't actually leave the company.

Due to WWE traveling across the pond for "Clash At The Castle" in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3, 2022, this coming Friday's episode of "Smackdown" was taped after the August 26 edition of the long-running show. And one of the biggest things to come out of the taping is the return of Pete Dunne — at least, in terms of ring gear.

According to a number of fans in attendance (including PSG NEWS ONLY on Twitter), Butch was in action and wearing the familiar attire of his old "Bruiserweight" persona. Rather than wearing a white tank top, slacks, and suspenders, the Brawling Brute member let his hair down and donned a singlet and wrestling boots while standing alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Butch also has new Titan Tron graphics sporting the former NXT UK Champion's once-trademark color scheme of black, white, and maroon, which is an homage to the legendary William Regal.

It's currently unclear if Butch is making a full transition back to his previous character. After all, those ringside graphics don't say Pete Dunne just yet. But even if he doesn't revert to the name that reigned atop "NXT UK" for 685 days and the UK indies for even longer, at least he looks more comfortable in the ring.