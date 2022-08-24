William Regal Addresses The End Of WWE NXT UK

Though he is no longer with WWE following his release in January, William Regal was a part of the WWE system for a long time, working primarily in "NXT" since 2012 in various backstage roles following his 20+ year in-ring career. On-screen, Regal served as General Manager for the brand from 2014 until his release. Regal also helped out with "NXT UK," which makes sense considering Regal himself is from the United Kingdom and his son, Charlie Dempsey, wrestled for the brand before making his first appearance on "NXT" programming last night.

"It's been over 10 years that NXT UK was in the thought process," Regal said on his "Gentleman Villain" podcast. "I also know for the last several years NXT Europe was in process ... Things changed in the last year and different things, but now, things have changed again and things are back on track ... I don't work there and I don't ask, but the expansion of NXT was going to happen. I was personally working on that for the last seven or eight years until January."

In the past week, many "NXT UK" wrestlers were released, only leaving a handful of talent, some of which have already transitioned to "NXT."

"Unfortunately there are people who are not going to have jobs at the moment," Regal said. "It doesn't mean they can't come back. That's wrestling ... Everything was done for the right reasons."

