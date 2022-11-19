AEW World Title Eliminator Finals Set For 11/23 Dynamite

The AEW World Title Eliminator finals are set for the November 23 edition of "Dynamite."

During tonight's AEW Full Gear Zero Hour, Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage to advance to the finals. Starks won after he drove Cage into the canvas with a Roshambo. Cage made it to the semifinals after he defeated Dante Martin, while Starks defeated "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer.

The finals are now "All Ego" Ethan Page vs. Starks. Page advanced to the finals after he defeated Bandido on the November 16 edition of "Dynamite." Page or Starks will get a chance to challenge for the AEW World Title at Winter is Coming 2022. Their opponent will be revealed tonight during Full Gear, as Moxley will be defending his title against MJF.

The finals were originally going to take place at Full Gear, but it was later changed due to Archer's brutal attack on Starks before their tournament match on the November 9 edition of "Dynamite." The match was later pushed to this week's episode of "Rampage" and the Cage vs. Starks match was pushed to Full Gear Zero Hour.

The third annual AEW World Title Eliminator kicked off on the November 9 edition of "Dynamite," with Page defeating Eddie Kingston in the first round. Last year's winner was Bryan Danielson. He won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Miro in the finals at Full Gear 2021. He went on to challenge then AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page for the title at Winter is Coming 2021.

Ongoing full results of the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view are available at this link here.