Matt Cardona Thinks Part Of MJF Looks 'Funky' And Wants To Help

It's suddenly getting harder for Matt Cardona to be known as the most famous wrestler from Long Island working today. Fellow Long Island native MJF is starting to break out, both in AEW – where he became the youngest AEW World Champion in company history — and in Hollywood, where he'll soon be making his acting debut in "The Iron Claw."

Despite that, Cardona revealed in an interview with Inside the Ropes that he's thrilled with how well MJF is doing. However, there is one thing he thinks MJF could use some advice on.

"MJF is a hell of a talent," Cardona said. "He trained under my partner, Brian Myers, at Create-A-Pro on Long Island. So I've known about Max for a long time. I've been watching him grow since he started, and you could tell right away 'This kid has something.' He has the gift of gab, he can go in the ring, he's working on his physique.

"I will say this Max. If you're listening, if you need some tanning advice, and you do, you've got to come to me. I don't know what kind of spray he's using, but his hands always look kind of funky with the tanner. Come to me, I'll help you out."

As for tangling with "The Devil Himself in the ring, Cardona had a different idea in mind.

"I have no desire to go one-on-one with Max," Cardona said. "Maybe a team with Max? We're both from Long Island, maybe we'll team up to take on some jabronies, something like that. But Max is doing great. I just saw he landed a role in a movie on the Von Erichs. Congrats to him, he's doing a great job."

