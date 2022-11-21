CJ Perry Teases Role In Paramount Movie And Gives Other Updates

Though CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana in WWE) is open to returning to a wrestling ring, she has been focused on various projects outside of wrestling since her release from WWE in 2021. Perry shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon and told Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman that fans can expect to see more exciting projects from her soon.

"Subscribe to CJPerry.com," Perry said. "Definitely do that because there's going to be... There's new incredible drops coming, but also different things of what we were just discussing about I'm going to start putting on there. So different ways of the management company that I'm starting that I want it to be in wrestling, and I'm starting to do character work over there that I will show bits and pieces on social. But the bulk of it is going to be on CJPerry.com, and it's going to be really spicy and steamy, and I'm really excited about it."

Perry starred in the movie "Wifelike" opposite Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Elena Kampouris earlier this year, and appeared on the celebrity reality show, "The Surreal Life". She has also completed some modeling campaigns.

"[I] also have a movie coming out with Paramount," Perry revealed. "I can't give all the details yet, but I'm playing an assassin. And I'm super excited because I'm one of the lead assassins in it. And it's definitely a cool departure from WWE where I was always in pink and getting my ass whooped. There I'm whooping all these big men's asses, and I'm in black. And it's actually, the character was inspired from The Undertaker."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. and provide an h/t for the transcription.