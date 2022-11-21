Nick Aldis Talks Lost Opportunity Due To NWA Loyalty

Nick Aldis has made his intentions to not re-sign with NWA in 2023 clear — which ultimately led to NWA Owner Billy Corgan suspending Aldis. In doing so, the two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion's match at NWA Hard Times 3 against Odinson was officially canceled, which led Odinson to face off against Thrillbilly Silas instead. In an exclusive interview conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Aldis discussed a possible opportunity he may have missed out on due to his attempt at being loyal to NWA.

"Well, I thought that it was well known at this point that I had talked to [AEW CEO Tony Khan] very early on, and there's a lot more to it than people know," Aldis said. "Essentially, I wanted to go, but I also wanted to wait until I had got the NWA to a point where I felt like they could function effectively. And by the time that came around, again, the relationship between Tony and Billy had changed. And I probably should have reached out sooner and had my own direct communication, instead of trusting what was being told to me about what was potentially coming up down the road. I'll just say that."

Aldis may be suspended at the moment, however, come his becoming a free agent in 2023, Aldis will have the opportunity to wrestle elsewhere. Prior to his historic run in NWA, Adlis wrestled in Impact Wrestling under the name Magnus. While in Impact, Magnus found success in winning the Impact World Tag Team Championships twice and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship once. Aldis wrestled in Impact earlier this year, teaming with Mickie James to defeat Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. Aldis has also expressed interest in a possible run in WWE eventually.