MJF Calls WWE Hall Of Famer A Hack

While AEW star MJF teased becoming a babyface, he has truly been the devil in disguise that has been hated everywhere he has been. That is, apart from Long Island. When appearing in front of his hometown crowd, MJF has typically received incredible reactions from the audience, allowing him to completely change up his character for one night only.

However, he isn't the only top wrestling star from Long Island, and while Matt Cardona might have branded his entire YouTube channel around that during his time in WWE, Mick Foley is arguably the biggest name. Despite that, MJF told Newsday, "The Mount Rushmore of Long Islanders who are professional wrestlers, I just think is me four times."

Although he is known as "The Hardcore Legend," and has earned a place in the WWE Hall Of Fame, MJF brandished Foley as "a hack" when discussing the three-time WWE Champion.

"It's really upsetting that I never got to wrestle him — not because it would be a dream come true for me," he said. "But just because I really want to punch him in the face and knock him out with my Dynamite diamond ring, and prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that I'm the greatest Long Island wrestler that's ever lived."

MJF's claim that he's the best wrestler from Long Island may have been solidified recently, as he defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW's Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. Furthermore, his post-show comments confirmed that he has no intention of becoming a babyface anytime soon.