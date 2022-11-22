Lee Moriarty Addresses Hodge Podge Nature Of The Firm

During the Casino Ladder match at AEW All Out in September, Stokely Hathaway was the one who scaled the ladder to retrieve the poker chip for MJF. He didn't accomplish this alone as he was assisted by The Firm, a faction comprised of Ethan Page, W. Morrissey, Lee Moriarty, and Austin and Colten Gunn. But before they debuted as a unit, the group's members were a mystery to one of their own.

During a recent episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Moriarty recalled that The Firm was a very well-kept secret. "The only person I knew was Ethan Page because I heard them talking about the promo that they had when Stokely was gonna offer the card," Moriarty said. "Before that, I didn't know The Gunns were gonna be in it. I didn't know Morrissey was gonna be in it, but whenever I saw Morrissey, that's when I started leaning towards, 'I think it's MJF,' but I never had concrete evidence." Moriarty revealed that they didn't know they were helping MJF win the poker chip until they stopped by his trailer right after the match.

Moriarty noted that on paper, it doesn't look like the group fits together. However, he thinks it works and compared The Firm to a band of misfits like the Suicide Squad. "It's a starting five on a basketball team," Moriarty said. "Everyone has their own special thing that they do. Ethan Page is the well-rounded, the movie star, the good-looks, all that stuff. Morrissey is the big, giant enforcer. The Gunns, the tag team specialists, who are also very charismatic. Me, the technical wrestler. And I think I have personality, I have this energy, it's just figuring out how to show it."