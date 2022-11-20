Ivy Nile Match Added To 11/22 WWE NXT

WWE announced on Sunday night a new match for the November 22 edition of "WWE NXT." Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile is set to compete in a singles match against Kiana James.

Nile's last match on "NXT" programming was on the September 14 edition of "NXT." During the episode, Nile and Tatum Paxley lost to Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). She was at ringside on the November 15 episode of "NXT," for Paxley's match against Indi Hartwell. Nile signed with WWE in January 2020 and made her "NXT" in-ring debut on the October 12, 2021, episode of "NXT."

James signed with WWE back in March. Her last match on "NXT" programming was on November 1, where she defeated Chase U's, Thea Hail. Her last appearance was on the November 15 episode of "NXT," where she fought with Fallon Henley during Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen's match with The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid). James also last week had a match on "WWE Main Event," where she lost to Asuka.

Other matches set for the November 22 edition of "NXT" include Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo and Wes Lee defending his "NXT" North American title against Carmelo Hayes. Also, Scrypts is finally going to debut, and "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose's Toxic Attraction stable will be opening the show.

As noted, the next WWE "NXT" Premium Live event is "NXT Deadline" and is set for Saturday, December 10, 2022. The event is scheduled on the same day as Ring of Honor's next pay-per-view, Final Battle.