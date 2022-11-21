Jake Paul Gives His Thoughts On Hulk Hogan

Popular social media figure and professional boxer Jake Paul has weighed in on how he feels about Hulk Hogan. Paul's brother, Logan, has recently been dazzling WWE fans with his performances. Many have been impressed with Logan's efforts despite having only three matches. Jake recently got in on the fun as well, knocking out The Usos during Logan's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. During an interview with DAZN, Paul was wearing a Hogan T-shirt and shared his thoughts on "The Hulkster."

"Yeah, I got this shirt at the WWE event," Paul said. "I love Hulk Hogan, I love my brother, I love the WWE." Paul was then asked if Hogan is his favorite wrestler. The social media star answered, while bringing up another iconic name. "Hulk? Probably," Paul said. "Him or John Cena, which is like super cliché, but there's a reason why John Cena was the greatest in the world, brother." Notably, in many of Hogan's recent WWE appearances, the reaction to him has been quite mixed, most likely tracing back to his infamous racist rant.

Paul name-dropping Cena as one of his favorite wrestlers comes at an interesting time. Last week, Logan teased a potential match with the "Dr. of Thuganomics" on social media. In response to a tweet asking who would be the perfect opponent for Cena at WrestleMania 39, Logan responded with the eyes emoji. Logan even admitted he pitched the idea to Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The tease comes despite the fact that Logan has suffered MCL and meniscus injuries. As far as Jake's potential future with WWE, it was reported by PWInsider that the company is open to having him around for future events when the time is right.

