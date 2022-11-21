Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.

"I'm right in the middle of it," Reigns told The Ringer. "People want these interviews, they want to do these documentaries. But this is the bottom of the third inning to me. We're in the second quarter of the Super Bowl right now. Just wait, man. We've done this in turbulent times, through a pandemic, through the biggest change of all time in this business. And we've done it seamlessly. We've done it without falter ... Man, it's been a hell of a journey. But it's only begun. It's going to get bigger."

Reigns, who signed a new contract with WWE earlier this year giving him fewer dates to work per year, will next be performing in the ring at the upcoming Survivor Series" WarGames premium live event, participating in the first-ever men's WarGames match on the main roster with The Bloodline against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. Meanwhile, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is currently filming scenes for the future release of a new Christmas movie, "Red One," which is expected to drop during the holiday season in 2023. Johnson's status for WrestleMania 39 is currently unknown.