WWE Announces Post-Show Press Conference For Survivor Series

Survivor Series: WarGames is fast approaching as we head towards Saturday, and with both WarGames matches all but set, the WWE Universe will have even more to look forward to upon its conclusion. Earlier today, WWE announced they'll be holding a live press conference immediately following Survivor Series on Saturday. Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and various superstars will be on hand to break down the night's action, though as of right now, there is very little officially booked for the show.

While the card should fully take shape this week, outside of the two WarGames matches fans will be able to see Shotzi get her first crack at the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey and AJ Styles of The O.C. take on The Judgement Day's Finn Balor. "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will team up with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a currently unnamed fifth partner to challenge Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in the Women's WarGames match while The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the Men's WarGames contest.

With less than a week to go before Survivor Series, expect a whole lot of build between "Raw" and "SmackDown" before WWE arrives at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, starting with a match between Ripley and Asuka tonight to determine which side will have the advantage at WarGames.