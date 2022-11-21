John Morrison Gives Candid Thoughts On CM Punk's AEW All Out Scrum

These days, it seems as though it's not a real wrestling interview unless the topic of CM Punk is brought up. During a conversation on "Adi Shankar's BOOTLEG UNIVERSE," former WWE star and frequent Punk opponent John Morrison was asked about the controversial performer and shared his thoughts on Punk's recent injury as well as the heated press conference that followed AEW's All Out pay-per-view in September.

"He's always had a temper when things don't go his way," Morrison said of Punk. "In his defense, what he wants is to make it, you know? ... I don't know exactly the extent of his injuries, but I think he tore ... his upper tricep or something on the dive, ... which is very frustrating." Morrison went on to share his thoughts that getting such a severe injury at their age can be even more frustrating, as you start to realize you're getting diminishing returns from all the effort you put in. "So he's frustrated because he's got this big opportunity to carry the company, and he's got this huge paycheck, and he tears his tricep and his foot."