WWE NXT Preview (11/22): Wes Lee Defends The NXT North American Championship Against Carmelo Hayes, Toxic Attraction To Appear, More

As WWE's main roster looks ahead to Survivor Series WarGames this weekend, the "WWE NXT" brand will continue building towards their final premium live event of the year, Deadline, tonight in Orlando, FL.

To get in the mood for the upcoming PLEs, a bout of premium live event caliber will take place this evening as Wes Lee defends the "NXT" North American Championship for the first time against Carmelo Hayes. Lee captured the vacant title for the first time in his career by winning an all-action five-way ladder match at the Halloween Havoc event on October 22, retrieving the belt before Nathan Frazer, Oro Mensah, Von Wagner, and former two-time champion Hayes could climb the ladder to reach the gold. Lee and Hayes signed the contract for their highly anticipated bout last week on "NXT," which WWE Hall of Famer Booker T mediated.

In addition to that North American title collision, "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction will return as a trio to kick off tonight's show. In recent weeks, Jayne and Dolin have been individually taken out by Alba Fyre so that Rose would have to face her alone during their Last Woman Standing "NXT" Women's Championship match, which took place last week. Despite going at it alone, Rose seemingly had a trick up her sleeve in the form of Isla Dawn, who sent Fyre crashing down from a ladder through the commentary table after blowing an unidentified substance in her face; Fyre was unable to answer the count of ten and Rose retained the gold. We will likely find out more about Dawn's involvement tonight.

Finally, after provoking each other over the past few weeks, Cora Jade and Wendy Choo will now square off in a one-on-one match.