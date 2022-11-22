WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Ratings (11/18)

Fridays continue to be important wrestling nights for fans of both WWE and AEW, with "WWE SmackDown" airing at 8 p.m. EST on Fox while "AEW Rampage" starts immediately after, at 10 p.m. EST on TNT. Both shows had slight ratings drops this past Friday compared to the previous week.

According to a report from Wrestlenomics, "WWE SmackDown" was watched by an average of 2,232,000 viewers. The show had 726,000 watching from ages 18 through 49, giving it a demo rating of 0.56. That's down compared to the previous week, which saw 2,264,000 viewers watching the show on average, and a P18-49 rating of 0.58. Last Friday's "SmackDown" was a packed show, featuring two first-round matches for the World Cup Tournament and an appearance from Roman Reigns excited throughout the show. Despite the ever-so-slight dip in ratings, "WWE SmackDown" still managed to be the top show for the night in 18-49.

Over on TNT, "AEW Rampage" continues its slump in a difficult time slot. Friday's episode garnered 445,000 average viewers, with a P18-49 rating of 0.14 based on 180,000 viewers in that demographic. Like "WWE SmackDown," that's a small decrease in the total from the November 11 episode. However, "Rampage" did experience a slight increase in the demo, as the previous week only had 143,000 18-49 viewers. The episode, on the eve of AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view, continued to set up storylines for that event and the company's immediate future.

Following "AEW Rampage," TNT aired a "Countdown to Full Gear" special that recapped storylines heading into the PPV the following evening. That show, airing at 11 p.m. EST, held onto 234,000 total viewers, with a P18-49 demo rating of 0.06.