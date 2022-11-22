Tony Khan Suggested AEW Star Dye Their Hair To Be Like Dennis Rodman

The Firm's AEW run thus far has been a chaotic one. What began as Stokely Hathaway recruiting underappreciated AEW stars turned into MJF's faction when he returned to the company at All Out 2022. However, that too was derailed when The Firm turned on MJF on the October 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Despite The Firm's uneven start, the members of the faction remain a prominent part of AEW television.

Along with "All Ego" Ethan Page, the most active member of The Firm is Lee Moriarty, who wrestled Hook on the November 18 episode of "AEW Rampage" in a losing effort. "The Master of TAIGASTYLE" was once a fan favorite, but since joining The Firm he has become a weapon for the Hathaway-led group. In an interview on Talk Is Jericho, Moriarty said that his hair, which he dyed blond when joining the group, is meant to hearken back to legendary former basketball player and former pro wrestler Dennis Rodman.

"I think it was Max's idea," Lee said, referring to MJF, although it was AEW President Tony Khan who told Moriarty that it was inspired by the former Chicago Bull. "Dennis Rodman was the enforcer of the group, this intense guy," Moriarty explained.

Moriarty referenced a documentary that mentioned Rodman's growth as a showman as another reason for dying his hair. "They talk about how Rodman starts coming more out of his shell when he starts dying his hair," Moriarty said, "so I think that was their thing, like, maybe this will help bring some more energy out of him."

