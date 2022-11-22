Wardlow Names His Dream WWE Opponent

Wardlow has many attributes going for him right now — he's a former AEW TNT Champion, sports the cool nickname of "War-Daddy," and is one of professional wrestling's most beloved hosses. Typically categorized as a wrestler with a large, muscular physique, the hoss archetype has produced many recognizable names in the industry, including Wardlow himself.

When asked to rank the greatest "hoss" of all-time, Wardlow named former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, "until Wardlow laced his boots," he told "Rasslin'." Though Lesnar stands with more than a decade worth of experience in comparison to Wardlow, the AEW star believes he is still the best. "I'll give you and the rest of the people a year or two to realize it, but I am," he attested. To perhaps settle the argument, Wardlow named "The Beast" as his dream opponent to battle against in the ring. "Lesnar's the real deal ... he's the ultimate [beast]," he said. "I think that's the ultimate testament. I think in the game of professional wrestling it's Lesnar and Wardlow."

Rounding out his list of impressive hosses, the TNT Champion also mentioned another former WWE Champion, Batista. With a nickname like "The Animal," Wardlow claimed Batista "had the best physique in all of pro wrestling." Other suggestions included "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley, Big E, and AEW's own Brian Cage. Although Wardlow has much respect for his fellow hoss competitors, his other dream match has a different goal in mind. "My other dream match would just be with whoever the [AEW] World Champion is," he said," which he plans to execute in 2023. Coming out of Full Gear this past weekend, Wardlow's former boss MJF now reigns as AEW's top champion, with an eager Wardlow now waiting in the wings.