Baron Corbin Takes Shot At Johnny Gargano's Size And Look

The days of wrestling giants roaming and dominating the lands of the professional wrestling landscape are obsolete thanks to the likes of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk bursting out and becoming main event players in Vince McMahon's world. However, that doesn't stop people from sharing the prehistoric view that people in the business need to look a certain way regarding height and physique.

Baron Corbin appears to be one of the people that want to harken back to those days when he claimed to "After The Bell" that fans "want to see superhuman people, they want to see guys they don't see crossing in the mall or a restaurant." This led to him taking a shot at former "WWE NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano after he saw him appear on the news to promote WWE.

"I look at that guy and I go, 'he looks like a guy that should be working at a little pop-up stall in the mall, not claiming to be a WWE Superstar on national television.' I think that you need to get people in a place and make them be stars, and when you're 5'4 and 140 pounds, I am not buying it," he said. "I am not seeing them have the ability to beat up an elite level athlete of size, stature, speed, athletic ability, those kind of things."

Corbin was recently partnered up with WWE Hall Of Famer JBL, and their entire schtick appears to be calling back to the Attitude Era. JBL has taken constant shots at Corbin's opponents and how they wouldn't have coped during his time which appears to be a thought that Corbin echoes as he said, "I am here to just change that path that we are on," in regards to smaller wrestlers being on the roster.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "After The Bell" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.